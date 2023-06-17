Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .300 with 19 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (31.1%).
- He has homered in seven games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22 games this year (36.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.336
|AVG
|.264
|.376
|OBP
|.336
|.579
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|19/8
|K/BB
|25/11
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.69 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.69), 31st in WHIP (1.182), and 50th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
