Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 68 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .271/.352/.494 slash line on the year.

McMahon has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .294/.349/.467 on the year.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 92 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashed .331/.403/.576 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 1 at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.318/.494 so far this season.

Albies has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

