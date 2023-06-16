Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against Dinelson Lamet, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: BSSE

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 10 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those games.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 70 chances.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-23 14-14 15-28 18-30 11-12

