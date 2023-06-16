Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while hitting .243.
- In 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%) Profar has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.6%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this year (27.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 games this season (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.278
|AVG
|.205
|.345
|OBP
|.291
|.444
|SLG
|.325
|15
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- Shuster gets the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.05, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .231 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.