Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jorge Alfaro and the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Jared Shuster) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Braves Player Props
|Rockies vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Braves Odds
|Rockies vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Braves
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate (2022)
- Alfaro hit .246 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Alfaro got a hit in 59.3% of his 81 games last season, with at least two hits in 17.3% of those contests.
- Including the 81 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (8.6%), hitting a home run in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Alfaro picked up an RBI in 25 of 81 games last season (30.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.3%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- In 25.9% of his 81 games last season, he touched home plate (21 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|35
|.197
|AVG
|.307
|.221
|OBP
|.360
|.303
|SLG
|.482
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|54/3
|K/BB
|44/8
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allowed the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.05, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.