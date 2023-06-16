Right now the Denver Broncos are 16th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, six Broncos games hit the over.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh on defense with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver had three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

In addition, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Josey Jewell helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 4 October 1 @ Bears - +5000 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +5000 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +5000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

