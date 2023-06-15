Thursday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (42-26) versus the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on June 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-7) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (312 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule