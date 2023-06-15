The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .248.

Moustakas has had a hit in 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits five times (12.2%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (29.3%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 16 games this year (39.0%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .212 AVG .286 .311 OBP .362 .462 SLG .327 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings