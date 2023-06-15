After hitting .074 with a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start AJ Smith-Shawver) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .195 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

Montero has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 25 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 .286 AVG .143 .333 OBP .160 .357 SLG .265 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 23/0 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings