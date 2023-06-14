How to Watch the Rockies vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to take down Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 56 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 309 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (4-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 11 hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He has four quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- In 13 starts this season, Gomber has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Charlie Morton
|6/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Spencer Strider
|6/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Brandon Williamson
