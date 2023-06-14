The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .463 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .247 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

In 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%) Profar has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in 17 games this season (28.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this season (43.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .278 AVG .212 .345 OBP .300 .444 SLG .336 15 XBH 8 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

