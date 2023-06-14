Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his previous game against the Red Sox.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 61 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this year (41 of 58), with multiple hits 18 times (31.0%).
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.336
|AVG
|.253
|.376
|OBP
|.327
|.579
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|23/10
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
