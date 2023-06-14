Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.071 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .203 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.152
|.333
|OBP
|.170
|.357
|SLG
|.283
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|22/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Whitlock (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.78, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
