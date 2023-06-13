On Tuesday, June 13 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (33-34) host the Colorado Rockies (28-40) at Fenway Park. Kutter Crawford will get the call for the Red Sox, while Chase Anderson will take the mound for the Rockies.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +185 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Boston has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have won in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

