Mike Moustakas and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Moustakas has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with at least two hits five times (12.8%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).

Moustakas has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.

He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .212 AVG .295 .311 OBP .365 .462 SLG .341 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 11 RBI 5 15/8 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings