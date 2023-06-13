Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Moustakas and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is hitting .250 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Moustakas has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with at least two hits five times (12.8%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (7.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Moustakas has driven home a run in 12 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (41.0%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.212
|AVG
|.295
|.311
|OBP
|.365
|.462
|SLG
|.341
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .220 batting average against him.
