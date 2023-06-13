Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .264 with seven doubles and three walks.
- Castro has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (12.5%).
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.220
|.296
|OBP
|.254
|.357
|SLG
|.271
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.44 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
