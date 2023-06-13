On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (batting .071 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .203 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.

In 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%) Montero has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 14 .286 AVG .152 .333 OBP .170 .357 SLG .283 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 22/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings