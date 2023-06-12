The Boston Red Sox (33-33) and Colorado Rockies (27-40) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET. The Red Sox are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Rockies a series loss to the Padres.

The probable starters are James Paxton (2-1) for the Red Sox and Connor Seabold (1-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (2-1, 3.81 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.10 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.10 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .265 against him.

Seabold heads into the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Seabold will look to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 14 outings this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

The Red Sox will send Paxton (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .232.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

