The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers ready for the first of a three-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Fenway Park.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 210 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 298 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Connor Seabold (1-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Seabold will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton

