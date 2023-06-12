Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Finals Game 5
Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, June 12
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
On Friday, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 108-95, led by Aaron Gordon with 27 points (plus six assists and seven rebounds). Butler was the high scorer for the losing squad with 25 points, and he chipped in seven assists and seven boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Gordon
|27
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Nikola Jokic
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Bruce Brown
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|29.5
|13.5
|10.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.7
|Jamal Murray
|26.8
|5.7
|7.3
|2
|0.2
|3.1
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|5.8
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.9
|Michael Porter Jr.
|12.1
|7.9
|1.5
|0.2
|0.5
|2.2
|Bruce Brown
|13.4
|4.2
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|1.4
