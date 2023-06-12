The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 209.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 209.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 71 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.

Denver's games this year have an average point total of 228.3, 18.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 71 86.6% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 9-1 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.

Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

