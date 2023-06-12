In Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -105 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -118 11.5 Michael Porter Jr. 10.5 -125 17.4

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -5000 - Heat +1800 -

