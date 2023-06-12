Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- In 65.5% of his games this season (38 of 58), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has driven in a run in 16 games this year (27.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 games this year (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.278
|AVG
|.194
|.345
|OBP
|.294
|.444
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|18/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
