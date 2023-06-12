Jeff Green NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to examine Green's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|3.5
|7.8
|4.0
|Rebounds
|1.5
|2.6
|1.4
|Assists
|0.5
|1.2
|0.5
|PRA
|--
|11.6
|5.9
|PR
|--
|10.4
|5.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.5
|0.4
Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat
- Green is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.
- Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.
Jeff Green vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6/4/2023
|16
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/13/2023
|20
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
