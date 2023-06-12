Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
Jamal Murray be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we look at Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|20.0
|26.8
|Rebounds
|5.5
|3.9
|5.7
|Assists
|8.5
|6.2
|7.3
|PRA
|--
|30.1
|39.8
|PR
|--
|23.9
|32.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|3.1
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.
Jamal Murray vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|43
|15
|3
|12
|2
|0
|1
|6/7/2023
|45
|34
|10
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/4/2023
|39
|18
|4
|10
|3
|0
|1
|6/1/2023
|44
|26
|6
|10
|2
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|34
|14
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
