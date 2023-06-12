Aaron Gordon will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Gordon produced 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 108-95 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at Gordon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 16.3 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.7 PRA -- 25.9 23 PR -- 22.9 19.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 2.5 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 42 27 7 6 3 0 1 6/7/2023 34 11 10 5 0 0 1 6/4/2023 38 12 7 2 2 1 0 6/1/2023 36 16 6 1 0 1 0 12/30/2022 33 11 5 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.