Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (38-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-33) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have four wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Yankees have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 28 (62.2%) of those contests.

New York is 26-14 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 302.

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.58).

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Red Sox have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

Boston has a mark of 13-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 6 White Sox L 3-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Lucas Giolito June 8 White Sox L 6-5 Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn June 8 White Sox W 3-0 Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger June 9 Red Sox L 3-2 Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock June 10 Red Sox W 3-1 Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck June 11 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello June 13 @ Mets - TBA vs Max Scherzer June 14 @ Mets - Luis Severino vs Justin Verlander June 16 @ Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Houck June 17 @ Red Sox - Domingo Germán vs Brayan Bello June 18 @ Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule