Sunday's contest features the San Diego Padres (31-33) and the Colorado Rockies (26-40) matching up at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on June 11.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (2-6) against the Rockies and Dinelson Lamet (1-3).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those contests).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

This year, Colorado has won seven of 22 games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (293 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule