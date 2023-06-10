Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will look to find success against Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 12 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -130 +110 12 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have gone 4-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 16-30 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 64 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 11-21 13-13 13-26 17-28 9-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.