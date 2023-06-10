Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (30-33) and the Colorado Rockies (26-39) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Padres securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Ryan Weathers (1-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Rockies have won in 23, or 41.8%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Colorado has won 15 of 45 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (291 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.26) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule