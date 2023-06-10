On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 walks while hitting .247.

Profar will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 during his last games.

Profar has had a hit in 38 of 56 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 56), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 56 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .292 AVG .194 .351 OBP .294 .467 SLG .311 15 XBH 6 2 HR 3 14 RBI 11 17/12 K/BB 29/15 0 SB 0

