Andrew Novak is in sixth place, with a score of -7, after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Novak at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Novak Insights

Novak has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Novak has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five events.

Novak has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Novak will try to make the cut for the eighth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 271 0 16 0 2 $836,417

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Novak has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Novak last competed at this event in 2023 and finished sixth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards in the past year, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club is set for 7,264 yards.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club is 7,264 yards, two yards shorter than the average course Novak has played in the past year (7,266).

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was poor, putting him in the 21st percentile of the field.

Novak was better than 74% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.80.

Novak fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Novak carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.7).

Novak's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the tournament average of 5.7.

At that most recent tournament, Novak's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Novak finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two of the eight par-5s, more than the field average of 1.9.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Novak Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.