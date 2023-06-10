Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .245 with eight doubles and five walks.
- Trejo has had a hit in 19 of 36 games this season (52.8%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).
- In 36 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In nine games this season (25.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.259
|AVG
|.232
|.281
|OBP
|.271
|.333
|SLG
|.304
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
