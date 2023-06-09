Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Padres are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+150). The over/under is 11 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -185 +150 11 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have a 4-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in six of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has entered 24 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 8-16 in those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of its 63 opportunities.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-17 11-21 13-13 13-25 17-27 9-11

