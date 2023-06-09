Randal Grichuk -- hitting .300 with five doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is hitting .325 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

In 24 of 30 games this season (80.0%) Grichuk has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings