In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets post 119.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, Denver is allowing 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries