Nolan Jones -- 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is hitting .366 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Jones has had a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), including multiple hits five times (45.5%).

In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In seven games this year (63.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .364 AVG .368 .417 OBP .368 .591 SLG .632 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 7/2 K/BB 7/0 3 SB 0

