Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .366 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Jones has had a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), including multiple hits five times (45.5%).
- In 11 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In seven games this year (63.6%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (27.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.364
|AVG
|.368
|.417
|OBP
|.368
|.591
|SLG
|.632
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|7/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
