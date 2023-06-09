Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Moustakas and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .244 with six doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 17 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 35 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Moustakas has an RBI in 11 of 35 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- In 14 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.191
|AVG
|.302
|.291
|OBP
|.373
|.404
|SLG
|.349
|6
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|5
|13/7
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, one per game).
- Darvish (4-4) takes the mound for the Padres in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.
