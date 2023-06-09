The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope, in his most recent time out, had six points in a 109-94 win over the Heat.

In this article we will break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 16.6 PR 10.5 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.