Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on June 9 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Giants.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Profar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 during his last outings.
- Profar has had a hit in 37 of 55 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (25.5%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.3%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Profar has driven home a run in 16 games this year (29.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 24 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.259
|AVG
|.188
|.333
|OBP
|.296
|.397
|SLG
|.362
|4
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|10
|11/7
|K/BB
|22/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, one per game).
- The Padres are sending Darvish (4-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.10), 27th in WHIP (1.115), and 23rd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
