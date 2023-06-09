The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 109-94 win against the Heat, Green put up four points.

In this piece we'll break down Green's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 4.5 7.8 4.2 Rebounds 1.5 2.6 1.5 Assists 0.5 1.2 0.5 PRA -- 11.6 6.2 PR -- 10.4 5.7 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.4



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jeff Green Insights vs. the Heat

Green is responsible for attempting 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

Green's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Jeff Green vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 17 4 0 1 0 0 0 6/4/2023 16 9 1 1 1 0 0 6/1/2023 11 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/13/2023 20 12 2 1 0 0 0

