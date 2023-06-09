On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .272.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Blackmon enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .174.

Blackmon has recorded a hit in 40 of 54 games this year (74.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games.

He has scored in 27 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings