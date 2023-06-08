Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.390 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.477) and total hits (57) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 79th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 44.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (61.3%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.1%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (48.4%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (12.9%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (22.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Cobb (5-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went 7 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.