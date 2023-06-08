The Colorado Rockies (26-37) hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the San Francisco Giants (31-30), at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb (5-2) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.69 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In six games this season, the 35-year-old has a 1.69 ERA and 4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.

Anderson heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Anderson will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his six appearances this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (5-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.71 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Cobb has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.71 ERA ranks 12th, 1.321 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.

