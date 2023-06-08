Alex Cobb will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (31-30) on Thursday, June 8 versus the Colorado Rockies (26-37), who will answer with Chase Anderson. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Giants have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. An 11.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 30 times this season and won 14, or 46.7%, of those games.

The Giants have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 4-4 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 8-16 when favored by +150 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+130) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+150) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+130) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+115)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

