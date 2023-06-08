On Thursday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

Profar has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.

In 7.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has an RBI in 16 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 54 games (42.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings