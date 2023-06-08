Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 78th in slugging.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in 39 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|23 (82.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|12 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (67 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.71), 47th in WHIP (1.321), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
