Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and his .467 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (131 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on June 7 at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 57 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .486.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 22 games this season (37.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (26 of 58), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (61.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.1%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (48.4%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (12.9%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (22.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.