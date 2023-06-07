The San Francisco Giants (30-30) and Colorado Rockies (26-36) meet on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (4-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.40 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:40 PM ET

Denver, Colorado

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (4-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.

So far this year, Seabold does not have a quality start.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (4-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 3.19 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

He has eight quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Webb has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 6.6 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.

