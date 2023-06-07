The San Francisco Giants visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 54 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .276/.358/.439 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 57 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.336/.486 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.051 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 2 7.0 4 3 3 6 1 at Brewers May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 11 1 vs. Marlins May. 20 6.0 4 0 0 7 2 at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3 vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Connor Seabold's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Wade Stats

Wade has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .285/.429/.480 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 6 3-for-3 3 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 54 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 24 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .286/.371/.481 slash line so far this season.

Davis enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.